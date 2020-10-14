SSB trooper absconds from camp in J&K's Budgam district





Srinagar: A trooper of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been absconding from his camp for the last two days in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

Police sources said the commandant of the14th battalion of the SSB has filed a report with the Chadoora police station in Budgam district.

The report said that constable Altaf Hussain belonging to Rajouri district has been absconding from his camp along with a magazine of his service rifle for the last two days.

"Based on the communication of the commandant an FIR has been lodged in the Chadoora police station and investigation started", police sources said.

—IANS