SPO who decamped with two AK 47 rifles surrenders: Indian Army

Srinagar: Special Police Officer (SPO) Altaf Hassan Bhat, who had decamped with two AK-47 rifles on October 13, surrendered, the Indian Army said on Friday.

As per the Army, Bhat had been cornered in a joint operation and further "as per protocol the Indian Army made efforts to convince the Bhat to surrender." The father of the individual was also present at the site when the surrender took place, as per the Army.

It also said that the Army is continually making efforts to prevent terror recruitment and in case of youth joining terror provides options to get back.

"There is increased support from civil society in these efforts including video messages by parents and family appealing to the youth to get back," the Army said.

Earlier on Friday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had caught the SPO's accomplice after a joint cordon and search operation.

As per a statement from the CRPF, the search operation was launched after input was received that the SPO, Altaf Hassan Bhat had decamped with two AK 47 rifles on Tuesday along with his associate.

"On a specific input regarding presence of deserted SPO who decamped with two AK 47 rifles two days ago along with his associate in Chadoora area of Budgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police in the said area," the statement said.

As the joint team approached the target location, the SPO and his associate fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party. The police retaliated, leading to a brief gunfight.

While the SPO had managed to flee, his associate along with one AK 47 rifle was recovered from his possession.

