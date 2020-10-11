Sonia, Rahul, Manmohan, Priyanka, Shatrughan Sinha among Cong star campaigners for Bihar Assy polls

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leader Rahul Gandhi and party leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha feature in the list of star campaigners for the first phase of the Assembly polls in Bihar.

Also included in the list of 30 star campaigners for the state assembly elections submitted by the Congress to the election commission are, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, AICC incharge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC media in-charge Randeep Surjewala, senior Congress leaders Tarik Anwar, Shakeel Ahmed, Pramod Tewari and Raj Babbar, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Kirti Azad and Sanjay Nirupum.



First phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar is scheduled on October 28.



—UNI