Significant opportunity for countries to integrate low-carbon development in COVID-19 recovery measures: Javadekar

 The Hawk |  24 Feb 2021 5:34 AM GMT

New Delhi: Speaking at the United Nation Security Council Open Debate "Addressing climate-related risks to international peace and security" Minister of Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said that India believes that there is a significant opportunity for countries to integrate low-carbon development in their COVID-19 rescue and recovery measures.

"India believes that there is a significant opportunity for countries to integrate low-carbon development in their COVID-19 rescue and recovery measures and long-term mitigation strategies," said Javadekar.

—ANI

Updated : 24 Feb 2021 5:34 AM GMT
The Hawk


