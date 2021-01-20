Shocking! Nagpur Man Booked For Forcing His Wife To Take Up Prostitution After She Failed To Give Him Dowry

Nagpur: A man has been booked in Nagpur for allegedly harassing his wife over dowry and for forcing her to take up prostitution, police officials said.

The accused resorted to pressuring his wife to take up prostitution after she was unable to give her husband Rs 10,000 per month in dowry for the past few months.

The accused has also been charged with sending morphed obscene photographs of his wife to another person, an official at the Gittikhadan police station said. He was booked under several IPC provisions after the woman approached a local court over the issue, officials said.



—PTI