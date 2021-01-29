Shiromani Akali Dal to boycott President's address

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced it would boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament on Friday, the first day of the budget session, to protest against the three farm laws.

In a statement, the party thanks thanked 'likeminded parties' for showing solidarity with them in boycotting the joint session scheduled to take place tomorrow.

"The SAD is a party of farmers. We have always stood up for the cause of the farming community. In the present situation when the central government is unmoved by the suffering of the community which has been agitating for months against the Agri Acts, we feel there is no responsibility on our part to attend the President's address and hence we are boycotting the same," the statement quoted senior party leaders including Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Naresh Gujral and Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra.

"We have reached out to the Trinamool Congress, DMK and the Shiv Sena besides others. We all feel that the Agri laws which were bulldozed through parliament in the last session are not only unconstitutional but also anti-people. We also feel that the central government is encroaching upon the powers of the States by legislating on an issue which was a State subject," Chandumajra said.

The SAD leaders also asserted that farmers had the right to engage in a peaceful march on the Republic Day and said that the unfortunate incidents which occurred were also the result of the delay in giving permission as well as delay in deciding the route for the Tractor Rally.

"Whatever happened was very unfortunate but the government should order an impartial inquiry into the entire incident to ascertain as to who was responsible for the incidents," the leaders said.

Earlier today, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announced that 16 other opposition leaders would also be boycotting the President's address. The parties have demanded an impartial investigation into incidents of violence in Delhi during tractor rally and the Central government's role in the events. (ANI)