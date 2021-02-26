Shah to visit Kerala for culmination of BJP's 'Vijaya Yatra'

New Delhi: Giving a boost to BJP campaign in Kerala, where party has won only one assembly seat in 2016 polls, Metroman E. Sreedharan officially joined the party on Thursday in presence of Union Minister R.K. Singh and BJP Kerala Chief K. Surendran.

Polling for 140 seats Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6.

BJP Kerala spokesperson Sandeep Vachaspati told IANS the party is fighting the assembly polls to form the government in the state for the first time with two third majorities in the state assembly.

"BJP has worked continuously among people and in Kerala assembly polls our party will surprise everyone. From the current strength of one MLA O. Rajagopal, the BJP is going to form the government in Kerala this year,a Vachaspati said.

On February 21, UP Chief Minister Adityanath flagged off the 'Vijaya Yatra' of Kerala BJP and Union Home Minister Shah will attend its culmination on March 7.

"Home Minister Amit Shahji will join the Kerala BJP workers on the culmination of Vijaya Yatra. Several senior national leaders and union ministers have participated in different legs of Yatra," Vachaspati said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to address election rallies. "The Prime Minister came to Kerala earlier this month and he will come again to address election rallies after announcements of dates for assembly polls. Number of rallies the Prime Minister will address will be decided later," he said.

Former Union Minister and Bihar Industry Minister Shahnawaz Hussain, union ministers R K Singh and V K Singh already visited the state.

"Union minister Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP Yuva Morcha national president and Lok Sabha Member Tejasvi Surya , party leader Khushbu Sundar will be coming to Kerala. Many other senior leaders from different parts of the country are also coming to Kerala to guide us with their experience," he said.

A senior BJP leader said that many senior leaders from other states will be sent to Kerala to oversee party poll preparedness.

"Experience of senior leaders and elected representatives of the party will be used in the Kerala Assembly election held on April 6," he said.

--IANS