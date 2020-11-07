Shah takes dig at Mamata, urges people to give chance to BJP in 2021

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying the misrule of the incumbent formation is soon going to end.



Urging the residents of Bengal to give a chance to the BJP for development, Shah said: "Mamata Banerjee's rule in Bengal will end and it will be the BJP's turn to smile. We will form the government in Bengal with over 200 seats. This is the will of the people of Bengal."

He said that people who blessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha polls will again bless the saffron brigade in the 2021 state elections.

The Home Minister also said that the ruling Trinamool Congress has been looting the funds sent by the Centre.

"They have failed to meet the expectations of the Bengali people. People have given opportunity to the Congress, Left and Trinamool Congress. Give one to us (BJP). We promise to build 'shonar Bangla' (golden Bengal) in five years," Shah said in a press conference here.

He said the BJP, if voted to power in Bengal, would work towards ending the cross-border infiltration issue and secure its international borders.

"Bengal has to choose between dynastic politics and development. There are three types of laws which are being followed in Bengal - one for her (Mamata Banerjee) nephew, one for her vote bank and another for the commoners. This is not done. And when I say 'her vote bank', you can understand what I mean to say," Shah said, without naming any particular individual or community.

The Home Minister took a dig at the state government for deliberately preventing Central government's welfare schemes which can help the people of the state.

Shah also targeted the state administration over crimes against women and the failure of the government to ensure safety and security for them.

"The people of Bengal could have been benefitted by Ayushman Bharat and the PM-KISAN scheme. But the state government didn't allow them in Bengal. The Trinamool didn't even shy away from corruption even during coronavirus and flood relief work," he said, adding that there is anger among the people of Bengal and they do feel the BJP can change the scene here.

—IANS