Shah offers puja at Dakshineswar, wishes 'Bengal's lost glory restored'

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited Kolkata's famous Dakshineswar temple where he offered prayers to Goddess Kali.

"Blessed to have offered prayers at Maa Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, West Bengal. Took blessings of Maa Kali and prayed for the good health and wellbeing of all countrymen," Shah tweeted.

The Union Minister and former BJP chief said that West Bengal has been a land of spiritual conscience. "Today was the second day of my visit to Bengal. I have been to Maa Dakshineswar Kali Temple many times in the past.

"Bengal should restore that glory. People of Bengal should reunite and get back those old days under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told media persons after offering puja.

After visiting the temple, he met Pundit Ajay Chakraborty who is honoured with Padma Bhushan at his Kolkata's Golf Road residence. Shah then reached Salt Lake EZCC to hold a meeting with its officers and workers.

BJP workers have put up flags and hoardings in the Newtown area to welcome Shah.

"After the meeting at EZCC, Shah will go straight to Gaurang Nagar to have lunch with the members of Matua community in Newtown. Amit Shah will also hold a press conference after that," said Bharatiya Janata Party sources.

—IANS