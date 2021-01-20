SC withdraws 2 pleas challenging Delhi HC's order to do away with virtual hearings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of as withdrawn two pleas that challenged the Delhi High Court's order to resume the physical hearings, thereby devoiding the lawyers of choices to argue cases virtually, and maintained that it is sure the latter will do the needful.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde disposed of the petitioners after the submissions of senior Advocate Kapil Sibal that a meeting regarding the same was scheduled with the Delhi High Court Registrar-General today at 1600 hrs. To which, CJI informed Mr Sibal to withdraw the plea and approach the Delhi High Court instead.

"We trust the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court will do the needful", he stated.

CJI further expressed that even he wants to see the courts back in action, however, the same cannot be done without approval from the concerned authorities. "We also want to get back to the action we used to. But we want to ask the health authorities before that. We are not going to take the opinion of advocates on a health thing," he noted.

Earlier, some senior advocates had opined that virtual hearings are unable to give justice to a common citizen of the country and are not as fruitful as the physical ones, which was promptly refused by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta.

—UNI