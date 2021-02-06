Sasikala's nephew defends her use of AIADMK flag

Chennai: As Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK on Friday lodged a complaint with the police over use of its party flag by former leader V.K. Sasikala, her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran defended her, saying she is still the General Secretary of the party.

Dhinakaran, who is founder of the AMMK, said nobody can stop his aunt from using the AIADMK flag.

Talking to reporters at Panpoli near Tenkasi town after offering prayers at a temple, he said that the AIADMK's petition challenging use of late party chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's picture by the AMMK is still pending before the court.



Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa, used the AIADMK flag on her car after release from prison in Bengaluru last week.

AIADMK presidium Chairman E. Madhusudhanan on Friday complained to the Director General of Police. Ministers D. Jayakumar and C. Shanmugam, who accompanied him, said Sasikala has no moral right to use their party flag.

Dhinakaran said Sasikala will be returning to Tamil Nadu on February 8, instead of February 7. He claimed that AMMK and true loyalists of Jayalalithaa were eager to receive her. He replied in affirmative when asked if she would contest the ensuing Assembly elections.







He claimed that a "big chemical reaction" is taking place in Tamil Nadu and hoped that this will yield a good result for all. "Our goal is to establish real Amma government and stop the DMK from coming to power," he said.



Dhinakaran declined to comment when asked if he will be merging the AMMK with the AIADMK.

—IANS