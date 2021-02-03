Russian Ambassador lauds Aero India 2021, says proud to be among biggest exhibitors

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev lauded the ongoing Aero India international 2021 air show on Wednesday and expressed happiness on being one of the biggest exhibitors at the event.

The 13th edition of the Aero India show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is taking place at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

"Highly appreciate efforts of the Indian organizers to hold in the current conditions the 13th edition of Aero India 2021 - one of the most prominent exhibitions in the world," Ambassador Kudashev said in a statement.

"I am very proud to note that Russia will be one of the biggest exhibitors at the Aero India 2021. We plan to demonstrate Su-57, Su-35 and MiG-35 fighter jets, helicopters Ka-52, Ka-226, Mi-17B-5, Mi-26, S-400 systems, and many others," he added.

Russian-Indian defence ties constitute the main pillar of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, said Kudashev while adding that both nations are moving towards implementation of all priority projects.

"We are successfully moving towards implementation of all priority projects - S-400 systems deliveries, AK-203 Kalashnikovs contract, Ka-226 helicopters supplies and production in India, as well as an advanced cooperation in the areas of combat aviation (including Su-30MKI), main battle tanks (T-90), frigates, submarines and missiles, along with joint production of the unique Brahmos," the Russian envoy said.

Speaking at the Aero India 2021 here in Bengaluru, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the event, which is being conducted in a hybrid format with a concurrent virtual exhibition, has truly gone digital and global.

"In order to maximise the reach and participation, the event is being conducted in a hybrid format with a concurrent virtual exhibition which will integrate Seminars, B2B interactions etc. It will be not incorrect to say, that Aero India 21 has truly gone digital and global," the Defence Minister said

During the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release the DRDO export compendium, a new Procedure for Design, Development and Production of Military Aircraft and Airborne Stores (DDPMAS) document and other documents.

According to an official release, the DRDO will exhibit its latest defence technologies and demonstrate many systems. One of the DRDO's major attractions will include flying displays of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and LCA Navy.

Organised every two years, Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with delegations and industries from across the globe.

"The Organisation with its vast defence design and development capability has been working towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and has taken up many policy initiatives to work closely with all stakeholders of the ecosystem. More than thirty laboratories of DRDO connected to aeronautical development are exhibiting their products and technological achievements in this mega event," the statement said. (ANI)