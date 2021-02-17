Rotary Club Honored Dr JP Singh, Medical Superintendent Of Subharti Hospital

Meerut (The Hawk): Dr. JP Singh, Medical Superintendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Subharti Hospital, has been honored by the Rotary Club with a Citation of Excellence for the benefit of medical services to the public during the Corona period.

Medical Superintendent of Subharti Hospital, Dr. J.P. Thanking the Rotary Club, Singh said that this honor is a tribute to the feelings and services of all the doctors, nursing staff and scavengers, who worked as Corona warriors in Subharti Hospital.

He said that presently all OPDs in Subharti Hospital are being operated as before in the reduction of corona infection and all types of treatment are available for 24 hours. He said that Subharti Hospital has served the public through its personal efforts throughout the Corona period from the very first day of lockdown. In which patients of critical condition were treated with world-class modern technology in Kovid ward of L-3 level in Subharti Hospital and people were given life by protecting them from corona infection. He said that the basic objective of Subharti Hospital is to benefit the people of the region by making world-class modern medical services accessible to all. He said that like modern hospitals like Delhi Mumbai in Subharti Hospital, all modern facilities are available for 24 hours, which are doing the work of life for patients.

Dr. Krishna Murthy, Medical Deputy Superintendent of Subharti Hospital thanked the Rotary Club and said that Subharti Hospital is committed to protecting the people from the corona. He said that it is the priority of the hospital to benefit the people of the area from all-round medical services. He informed that all the modern facilities including Kovid ICU, ventilator, oxygen therapy, HFNC, plasma therapy are available 24 hours in Subharti Hospital. He said that all OPDs are being conducted in Subharti Hospital after the impact of corona infection is reduced and patients of all diseases are being seen by doctors. He congratulated all and congratulated everyone by dedicating the honor given by Rotary Club to all the staff of the hospital.