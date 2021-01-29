RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary joins Gazipur farmers' protest

New Delhi: High voltage drama continued to unfold on Friday at New Delhi's Ghazipur border as the situation there remained tense after the farmer leaders were asked to vacate the border.

Opposition Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Vice-President Jayant Chaudhary arrived at the border to lend his support to the protesting farmers.

Chaudhary said, "My family (referring to farmers) is here, my family is in crisis today. I have come here as a citizen and have arrived here to support the farmers."

"Our party is also the party of farmers, I want the farmers of the country to stand up. The Central government is trying to suppress the protest by using force. My strategy at the moment will be the same as will be decided by the farmers sitting."

"Ever since Yogiji came to power in Uttar Pradesh, the state has continuously imposed Article 144. In a democracy, there is freedom of expression, the people have the right, there is also the freedom to protest, you cannot remove them nor can they be deprived of that freedom."

"The farmers are being insulted on a daily basis, their grievances should have been easily sorted out, the farmers do not want to sit here any longer," the RLD leader said.

"Opposition in their own way is expressing their protest against the Central government in support of the farmers. Some are doing that inside Parliament and some outside it. The government should think that they have got a five-year mandate only and not forever."

Meanwhile, more farmers are coming to the border in support.

The protests have been going on at the Delhi borders over the Central farm laws.

The last, which was the 11th round of talks between the Central government and farmers' unions had remained inconclusive.

Since the violence on Republic Day, the pressure on the farmers was mounting. But since Friday morning, they have again started coming to the border.

—IANS