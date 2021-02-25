Renaming Motera stadium an insult to Sardar Patel: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: After renaming of the Motera stadium at Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Narendra Modi Stadium, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress state unit President Kamal Nath said that it is an insult to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Nath tweeted, "Those who do great things, the world remembers them by naming the country's heritage after them, but those who just make false promises, they name the country's heritage in their names even while they are alive? Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium will now be named as 'Narendra Modi Stadium'? This is an insult to the Iron Man of India."

Reacting to the renaming of the Motera stadium after Modi, senior Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said, "BJP seeking votes in the name of Sardar Patel is now insulting him. Changing the name of Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad to 'Narendra Modi Stadium' is an insult to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji ! This is embarrassing!"

—IANS





