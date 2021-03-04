Rakesh Tikait asserts farmer protest to continue for long

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the agitation will continue for long.

"We will continue our protest until the government agrees to talk to the committee. We are here for long," said Tikait.

"There must be a minimum and maximum rate for crops in the country," he added.

While the Assembly polls of the legislative assemblies of four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- will start from May, farmers will also participate in the political rallies said Tikait.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)