Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow amid Opposition protests over farm laws

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 9 am tomorrow, after facing repeated adjournments on Tuesday amid ruckus by Opposition MPs.

Earlier today, the Opposition parties staged a walkout of the Rajya Sabha after their demand for suspension of business of the day to take up a discussion on the ongoing farmers' agitation against three farm laws was rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

However, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked opposition parties to hold the discussion on Wednesday.

Several opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha gave suspension of business notices over new farm laws.

The leaders gave notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "What's the use of running the parliament when we cannot raise the issues of farmers."

The opposition members were not happy with Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's explanation that the discussion should be held tomorrow.

He added, "The Chairman wanted that we should raise farmer's issue when there will be discussion over President's speech but opposition wanted to discuss it on priority."

Claiming that the farm laws were forcibly passed in Parliament with a minority vote, he said that the government is responsible if Parliament doesn't run.

At least 122 people have been arrested so far, including elderly ex-servicemen and farmers by Delhi Police in Republic Day violence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP said.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)