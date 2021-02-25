Rahul's Extractive Modus Operandi A Hit

New Delhi (The Hawk): That Rahul Gandhi's current vociferous extractive modus operandi of keeping the Central Government defensive, on toes all the time is being seen in repertoire of intellectual circles as 100% hit, success of his in evinceing he is better option than them any time in seat...That he due to astute experiences from his immediate predecessors, any day is better, perfectly effective alternative to them with his cabinet colleagues all of whom surely would not be targets of the then Opposition --- like his now ---

who any way will be on toes 24x7x365 to keep them out of their orbits. This way, no canards against them would/could be spread and the "new" government will go on unabated unlike now when Rahul Gandhi, now being addressed in ruling cliques as enfant terrible, day in day out pointing unobtrusive accusing fingers at the government on serious charges, much of which are appealing to the masses, opine senior political science teachers - their help, assistance frequently taken by Netas of all hues for solutions to different kinds of political entanglements, hassles and hence can easily considered as specialist analysers.

They do assess, the way Rahul Gandhi day by day keeping the government on serious tenterhooks and on brink of defence, it is only increasingly becoming cleat that he is fast turning out to be leader of yore appealing to the countrymen who of course are yet to deliver their franchise in his favor or alternately, whatever...the truth or veracity of Rahul's mass-appeal then will be flagrantly extricated. Many political thinkers assertively opine, a test should be conducted on that all line one of these days so that Rahul Gandhi could be quietened.

However it is assertively understood from Rahul-close sources, he will not rescind from his overt allegations on the present government on its defalcations, misappropriations, misuse of innumerable kinds, nepotism etc whether he gets on to the seat of government or not.



Rahul Gandhi of course will continue to be extractive toward the government, come what may. QED

