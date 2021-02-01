Top
Rahul brigade to camp in Red bastion in north Kerala during polls

 The Hawk |  1 Feb 2021 3:37 PM GMT

Jammu: Pakistan used small arms fire and mortar shelling on Monday to violate the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.

Defence spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said, "At around 7.45 p.m. today Pakistan used small arms fire and mortars to violate the ceasefire on the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly."

Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire on the LoC in J&K with impunity in recent years.

Thousands of people living close to the LoC are in constant danger because of the cross border shelling.—IANS

Updated : 1 Feb 2021 3:37 PM GMT
The Hawk


