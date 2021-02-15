Protesting farmers hold candle march for Pulwama martyrs

Ghazipur: The farmers, protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws at the Ghazipur border, on Sunday held a candlelight march to express solidarity with families of the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

The march saw participation of people from children to ex-servicemen.

As many as 13 ex-servicemen sat on a hunger strike on Sunday to extend their support to the farmers.

Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Delhi's Pandav Nagar, took his daughter Gursahib Kaur at the protest site, and she was the youngest to pay tribute to the Pulwama martyrs.

The peasants also offered flowers to the martyred security personnel, designed a rangoli map of India and raised the slogans of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'.

Farmers' organisations held candle marches, torch processions and other programs across the country in memory of the martyrs.

On February 14, 2019, a terrorist drove an explosive-laden SUV into a convoy of CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, killing 40.

—IANS



