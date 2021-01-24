Protesting farmers affix 'black laws' banners on NH signboards

Ghazipur: Thousands of farmers who have been protesting at multiple Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws, have now put up banners reading "repeal the farm laws" on the National Highway signboards.





Farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, who are also the part of the protesters camping on the Ghazipur border, have also put up posters against the government and their organisation, at the site.



On National Highways 24 and 9, adjacent to the border, the farmers' banners affixed to the signboards read: "Shoo away corporates, save the country and take back black laws".

The farmers have been camping out at several entry points to the capital since late November in protest against the three farm laws which they claim will hurt farm incomes and leave them vulnerable to big corporates.

These laws are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.



—IANS