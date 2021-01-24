Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for blocking farmers from entering Delhi

New Delhi: All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government of transferring the wealth of the country to corporates and taking away the rights of farmers.

"The BJP is handing over the entire wealth of the country to their billionaire friends by laying a red carpet, but when the farmers come to Delhi to demand their rights, they make blockades. It is the 'jugalbandi' (partnership) of BJP and suited and booted (corporates). It is a blockade to take away the rights of the farmer," tweeted Vadra.

Congress and opposition parties have been targetting the government over the ongoing farm laws, demanding the rollback of these newly-enacted legislations.

The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.

The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)