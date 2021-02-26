Top
Home > Dont Miss > President Kovind to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands today

President Kovind to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands today

 The Hawk |  26 Feb 2021 5:32 AM GMT

President Kovind to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands today
X

New Delhi: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday.

He is expected to stay there for a period of 4 days.

"The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 26 to March 1, 2021," read the press release by the President's Secretariat.

The details of his visit are not yet known.

"It is a matter of pride that the 1,32,000-seater Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera has become the world's largest cricket stadium," said President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium and the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad, President Kovind also noted that the stadium also provides world-class facilities for various sporting activities. (ANI)

Updated : 26 Feb 2021 5:32 AM GMT
Tags:    President Kovind   Andaman   Nicobar Islands   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X