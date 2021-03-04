Prashant Kisor Evokes Guffaw

New Delhi (The Hawk): Election strategist, election-winning-formulae-giving, hit-o-hit, hundreds of crores dabbling/charging Prashant Kishor is evoking sky-renting guffaws among BJP members including its high command, intelligenia, political scientists, political science experts as he is going on raving and ranting that he would leave his present profession of 'making parties/people win all level elections all throughout the country @ crores' if BJP wins in West Bengal and Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee loses. He says this in the midst of his being appointed as Cabinet Minister in Punab, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Also, ironically, he proclaims that BJP can not defeat Mamata Banerjee try as much as it may like. At the same time he says day in and day out, one by one, TMC leaders are leaving TMC and joining BJP and that is indeed alarming for TMC, Mamata Banerjee...such double/triple talks of his on same subject/issue only are evoking sky-renting guffaws from the BJP, many of whose members already are dismissing him as sheer riff-raff and nothing more or sombre fluke. Cabinet Minister Hardeep Puri only a few days back openly said "I don't know him...who's he"?

Puri cleary like many dismiss him as 'He Who'...But Prashant Kishor is minting billions rapidly, pacing toward trillions as election-winner in the mould of Pied Piper.





