Poll of Polls: NDA reduced to double digits, Mahagathbandhan to rule Bihar

New Delhi: In the poll of polls calculated by NDTV after taking into consideration all the exit polls on the Bihar election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is down to double digits at just 99 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan is slated to get 128.



The majority mark is 122 for Bihar's 243 seats.



The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts a clean sweep by the Mahagathbandhan. It has predicted 139-161 seats for the Congress-RJD-Left alliance while predicts a sombre 69-91 seats for the NDA which is led by the JDU-BJP. This exit poll predicts LJP, which went solo this time, to get 3-5 seats while others between 6-10.



CNN News 18-Today's Chanakya went a step further to give the Mahagathbandhan, a whopping 180 seats. It has predicted just 55 seats for the BJP-JDU-HAMS-VIP alliance. This radical prediction has some rather bad news for Paswan junior whose party the LJP is tipped to get a duck while others are likely to get 8 seats according to this exit poll.

Even Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has given a split verdict with a clear edge to the Mahagathbandhan which it predicts to get 118-138 seats. Meanwhile the NDA, it says, will get 91 to 117 seats. It gives 5-8 seats to LJP and 3-6 to others.

However, the Times Now-CVoter poll has predicted a hung Assembly in Bihar with no side getting a clear majority. It predicted 116 for the NDA, 120 for the Mahagathbandhan, one for the LJP and 6 for others.

Meanwhile, NewsX-DVResearch exit poll has also claimed a split verdict but where the Mahagathbandhan has a slight edge. It has given 108 to 123 seats to the RJD-Congress alliance while 110 to 117 to the JDU-BJP alliance. The LJP has reason to cheer, at least as far as this exit poll is concerned, which has predicted somewhere between 4 to 10 seats for the party and between 8 to 23 for others.

However, Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, in its own exit poll, is probably the only one that has predicted an NDA comeback. It says that the NDA will get somewhere between 120 and 127 seats. They have given 71-81 to the Mahagathbandhan. Chirag Paswan's LJP, according to this exit poll, is likely to get somewhere between 12 and 23 seats, the best projection for the party by any exit poll this season. Others are likely to get between 19 and 27 seats, according to the Dainik Bhaskar exit poll.

The Bihar election ended on Saturday and the results will be out on November 10.

–IANS







