Politics of bomb only happens at Centre: Bratya Basu on Israel Embassy blast

Kolkata: West Bengal's Informtaion Technology Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bratya Basu on Saturday slammed the Centre, accusing it of doing politics over "bomb".

His comment came following a low-intensity explosion that took place near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening.

The minister along with West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had accompanied Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Talking about yesterday's blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi, Basu told ANI, "Politics of development prevails in West Bengal and not that of bombs. No state has undergone as much development as Mamata Banerjee has done in West Bengal. This politics of bomb only happens at the Centre, which was proved yesterday."

The explosion took place near the Israel Embassy yesterday. No injuries were reported. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.

The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.

"The politics of bomb only work there and not here. Therefore, the honorable Home Minister had to cancel his visit to the state. He has to handle the situation there," the minister stated while speaking to ANI over the cancellation of Amit Shah's visit to the poll-bound state of West Bengal.

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah's two-day Kolkata visit that was scheduled to begin today was canceled, party's state president Dilip Ghosh had informed on Friday. (ANI)