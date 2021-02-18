PM Modi to address workshop on Covid-19 Management; 9 countries including Pak to participate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will address a workshop on "Covid-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward" where nine neighbouring countries will be participating including Pakistan.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Seychelles and Sri Lanka will attend the workshop scheduled to be held here on February 18.

"Each country has been invited to participate in one plus one format - health secretary and Head of their Technical Team in charge of COVID management," sources added.

India has supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine to the global community so far, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

"As of date, we have supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses to the global community. Of these, 64.7 lakh doses have been supplied as a grant while 165 lakh doses have been supplied on a commercial basis," said MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

When asked which countries are expected to get the vaccine doses in the coming days. Srivastava said that New Delhi expects to supply vaccines to more countries in Africa, Latin America, and the Pacific island states. (ANI)