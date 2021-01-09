PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Jan 12

Top
 The Hawk |  9 Jan 2021 11:13 AM GMT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 on January 12.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 on 12th January at 10 AM," the Ministry of Education tweeted.

"The event will be covered live on Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's Twitter/Facebook pages," the ministry said in another tweet.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi spoke at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. During the event, Modi said that the country is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines.

"Today, India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines. India has done this earlier and it is doing it now as well," PM Modi said. (ANI)

