PM Modi meets BJP's new national office bearers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the BJP's new set of national office-bearers at a meeting chaired by party chief JP Nadda.

The meeting was inaugurated by PM Modi and started by paying tributes to those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A political resolution is also expected to be passed during the first physical meeting of the party's office-bearers in almost a year, sources said.

Addressing a media briefing on the meeting, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said that during the course of the meet, discussions will be held on farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming state polls.

With E Sreedharan throwing his hat in the political ring by deciding to join the BJP, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the technocrat is likely to have a "minimal" impact on the upcoming Kerala assembly polls, and asserted that the BJP is not a serious contender except in a few seats in the state.

'Sreedharan suited to adorn any post in Kerala, including CM's'

Kerala BJP President K Surendran on Sunday said that 'Metroman' E Sreedharan is suited to adorn any post in the state, including Kerala's chief minister's post. The state BJP President said that Sreedharan joining BJP shows that people are fed up with the anti-development stand of both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The meeting, which is also being attended by BJP state unit presidents, assumes significance as it comes amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws.

The farmer union leaders have been stepping up their attack on the Modi government over the issue.

The BJP is also readying for the assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, which is being eyed by the saffron party as its next big prize in its bid to expand its footprint across the country.

These national office-bearers were appointed last year after Nadda took over as party president, and no physical meeting could be held so far due to the Covid-19 pandemic.—PTI