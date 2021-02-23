PM Modi gives mantra of Self 3 in his IIT Kharagpur convocation address

New Delhi: Giving a mantra of Self 3 - self-awareness, self-confidence and selflessness as the key to success in life to the passing out Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur graduates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that now IITs have to be taken to next level as aspiration of 21st century India has changed.

Addressing the 66th annual convocation of IIT Kharagpur via video conferencing, the PM said "Students, who have got degrees today, will not only have to start a new life but also act as the start up to change the lives of thousands of people of this country. The medals and awards given to the pass outs are the charter of demands of the people of this country which they have to fulfill".

Noting that the engineers have the ability to take things from pattern to patent, Mr Modi further said there was no shortcut in the way of science, technology and innovation. Even if someone does not succeed, they will learn something new as failure is the pillar of success, he added.

Talking about the challenges of climate change, he said at a time when the world has been struggling with the challenges with these, India has come up with the idea of International Solar Alliance (ISA) and embodied it. He said today India is one of those countries where the cost of solar power is very low per unit. But there are still many challenges to deliver solar power from door to door. He added India needs technology that minimizes damage to the environment, is durable and user friendly.

Keeping in view the safety measures during the post pandemic situation, this year the Convocation is being organized in virtual mode and 75 students including nine Institute Gold medal winners and sixty six Institute Silver medal winners were awarded in person while more than two thousand and eight hundred students were awarded degrees in online mode.

The Institute also conferred DSc, IIT Kharagpur Life Fellow Award and distinguished Alumnus Award to 27 achievers for their contribution to academics and research, social service and public welfare.

Delhi AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr E Sreedharan, former Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Swami Atmapriyananda Maharaj, Former Vice-Chancellor, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, were among the dignitaries felicitated today.

—UNI