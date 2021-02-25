PM inaugurates three centrally sponsored schemes, lay foundation stones for another 4

Puducherry: Prime minister Narendra Modi digitally inaugurated three Centrally Sponsored schemes and laid foundation stones for another four here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Modi said that the people of Puducherry are talented, the land is beautiful and that his government will extend all support for the development of Union Territory.

He said that he was here three years back and the divinity of Puducherry brought him back to this place.

Puducherry is a symbol of diversity, he added.

The Prime Minister said that the starting of several developmental projects will improve the life of the people of Puducherry.

He said the laying of foundation stone for the 56 KMs NH-45 A connecting Sattanapuram and Nagapatinam and also connecting Karaikal will improve connectivity and economic activity will improve and at the same time it will improve access to the Holy Saneeswaran temple, Velankanni church and Nagore Dargah.—UNI