PM greets people of Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya on their Statehood Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of three states--Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on their Statehood Day.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said, "Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. India is proud of Manipur's contribution to national development. Manipur is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent. I wish the state the very best in its journey towards progress." In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, 'Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue." In another tweet, Mr Modi said, 'On their Statehood Day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya. This state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood. Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come."

—UNI