PM discusses wind energy sector with Vestas CEO

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with Henrik Anderson, President and CEO, Vestas on the issues related to the wind energy sector and highlighted Indias efforts to harness renewable energy.

"Had an insightful interaction with Mr. Henrik Andersen, President and CEO, @Vestas . We discussed a series of issues relating to the wind energy sector. Highlighted some of India's efforts to harness renewable energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations," PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

"Great talk with Hon'ble PM @narendramodi on innovative ideas that can push the envelope in the #energytransition. Very insightful and we are very much looking forward to a continued collaboration and increased footprint in India", Anderson said in a tweet.

"We're thankful to be able to exchange ideas and ambitions with you, Prime Minister, as you are equally committed to building a more #sustainablefuture. Today we're launching the V155 turbine as a first step towards this," the company tweeted.

Vestas has introduced a low-wind variant suited for India's wind market and expands its production footprint in the country.

The global demand for sustainable energy solutions in low and ultra-low wind areas continues to grow as renewable technology improves in efficiency and cost. This trend is especially prominent in India, the world's fourth largest wind energy market, where the energy demand is expected to double and the government intends to add around 100 GW wind power in the predominantly low-wind market by 2030.

While the new turbine is globally applicable, it initially targets low and ultra-low wind condition projects in India and US. It increases the turbine swept area by 67 per cent in comparison to V120-2.2 MW, and with a large rotor to rating ratio, it significantly improves the partial load production in low-wind conditions. The V155-3.3 MW improves the annual energy production (AEP) by more than three per cent for a 300 MW wind park with 46 fewer turbines, creating an improved level of business case certainty.

A company statement said as the turbine will be predominantly locally manufactured and sourced in India, it reinforces Vestas' existing commitment to the country's growing renewable energy industry. Vestas will increase its already prominent manufacturing footprint in India by establishing a new converter factory in Chennai and expanding its current blade factory in Ahmedabad.

These investments follow our previously announced new nacelle and hub factory in Chennai, which is currently under construction. The production ramp-up will add around 1,000 new jobs within the next year to the approximately 2,600 people currently working for Vestas in India. While the expanded production setup in India will serve the growing wind market in the region, it will also act as a strategic export hub.



