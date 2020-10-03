PM dedicates Atal Tunnel to people of Lahaul valley

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the newly-constructed Atal Rohtang tunnel to the people of Lahaul valley in Himachal Pradesh by flagging off an HRTC Bus carrying passengers of Lahaul Valley toward Manali from Sisu on bank of Chandra River.

Mr Modi later addressed a public gathering at Sisu ground on the North portal of Rohtang Tunnel and on the bank of Chandra River where number of local people were present.

Addressing the people, Mr Modi said, Atal Tunnel is a gift of his government promised by the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajapayee. He said that when he was a party worker, he used to travel and also walked on foot several kilometers in the area and felt himself how the people live in the tough and rugged terrain.

Going down the memory lane, Mr Modi said that he knows number of people including Thakur Sen Negi of Kinnaur and Tashi Dawa. Mr Negi had served as administrator in the state government and made him aware of the problems of people in the tribal area.

