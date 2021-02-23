PM cites 'unprecedented' health Budget allocation to show commitment

New Delhi: Demonstrating the government's commitment towards the country's health sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the allocation for health in this year's Union Budget has been "unprecedented".

Addressing a webinar on effective implementation of the Budget provisions in the health sector, he also said that the 'Budget allocation is only a catalyst and it would require all stakeholders to come together'.

"The allocation made towards the health sector in this year's Budget is unprecedented. This is the sign of our commitment to provide better healthcare facilities to every citizen," he said.

The Budget estimate 2021-22 for health and well-being is pegged at over Rs 2.23 lakh crore, recording an increase of 137 per cent.

Stressing on the participation in the health sector and the government schemes, he said that along with participating in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), private players can support the public private partnership models for development of a network of public health laboratories.

Partnerships can also come up for the National Health Mission, the digital health record of citizens and other cutting-edge technologies.

Emphasising on the all-round development of the health sector in India, Modi said that the country needs to focus on all aspects including medical equipment, ventilators, vaccines, scientific research, surveillance infrastructure, doctors among others to be better prepared for any epidemic in the future.

He said that the strength, experience and expertise shown by the Indian health sector amid the pandemic has been minutely observed by the world and now the trust for the Indian health sector is at an all-new level globally.

The Prime Minister said that the NDA government looks at the health issues in a holistic manner and for that very reason the government has started focusing on not just treatment but also wellness.

"We have taken up an integrated approach ranging from prevention to cure."

He noted that the government is working on four fronts in the health sector which includes prevention of illness and promotion of wellness.

Addressing the webinar, the Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025.

