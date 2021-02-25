PM appeals to people in UT to support NDA's good governance agenda

Puducherry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the people in the Union Territory to reject the anti-development forces and support NDA's good governance agenda when they vote in the forthcoming Assembly election.

Addressing a public meeting here, he asked the people to ensure a BJP-alliance government in the UT which will restore the glory of Puducherry.

Taking a dig at the Congress government here for not holding Panchayat elections, he said that the people must be aware that the Panchayat elections was held in Jammu and Kashmir and large number of people exercised their franchise in the polls.

Currently local elections are being held in Gujarat, Mr Modi said, a few days back the result came out and the number of wards BJP won is ten times than that of Congress.

Elections can held in Gujarat, in J&K, in Leh, but not in Puducherry, the Prime Minister said, adding that the people of Puducherry now will punish this anti-democratic mindset of Congress.

Mr Modi said people all over the country are rejecting the Congress and their seats in the Lok Sabha are the lowest ever.

The Congress culture is of feudal politics and dynasty politics, he alleged.

"I will say that I want Puducherry to be the best".

He said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre want Puducherry to be a business hub, education hub, spiritual hub and Tourism hub.

'The youngsters of Puducherry are talented. All they need is a right support which we will give,' he added.

—UNI