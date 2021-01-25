Plea for tribunal on complaints against media: SC seeks Centre's reply

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Centre, Press Council of India and other respondents on a PIL seeking establishment of an independent media tribunal for complaints regarding the media houses filed by viewers.

The PIL has argued that self-regulation cannot solve the present situation and, therefore, an independent tribunal is needed.

After a brief hearing in the matter, a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde issued notice on the plea.

The plea filed by Nilesh Navalakha and Nitin Memane contends that the government is not able to handle the violation of program code and thus authority to check such violations should be handed over to an independent body.

The petitioner urged the top court to lay down and issue appropriate guidelines outlining the broad regulatory paradigm within which media houses, i.e., broadcasters and electronic media, can exercise their rights under Article 19(1), so as to judicially regulate the same.

"The instant petition also prays for the establishment of an independent, regulatory Tribunal/judicial-body, known as 'Media Tribunal', to hear and expeditiously adjudicate upon complaint petitions against the Media-Businesses filed by the viewers/citizens", said the plea.

--IANS