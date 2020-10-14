Oxford alumnus to contest as an Independent in Bihar polls

Patna: Amid all the established political parties contesting the Bihar Assembly elections, lone warrior Manish Bariyar from Patna, who has studied at Oxford university, will stand as an independent candidate from Patnas Bankipur constituency.

The Oxford alumnus has quit his A-grade job in the Ministry of Commerce and is set to contest the elections from Bankipur constituency where he is now on the campaign trail.

Manish claims he is getting massive support from the masses. He says that people are discontented with both the ruling Janata Dal United (JDU) and the main opposition party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). They are looking for a leader who can provide an alternative political narrative and is "one amongst them".

Manish said he worked as a teacher for quite some time but was never content with the job. From the beginning he had an urge to serve the people of his hometown.

After graduating from A. N. college, Patna, Manish took the CAT examination and was selected for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. He was then selected for the Organization Leadership Programme of Oxford University in the UK. He also served as an A-grade official in the Ministry of Commerce, but did not stay there long and returned to Patna where he started teaching management to students.

Manish told IANS, "I have not come here to engage in vote bank politics. I have been born here and my crucible of action has also been Bankipur. I am reaching out to people and I will contest this election as an independent candidate."

He said he has had a middle-class upbringing. "Today people are entering politics only to satisfy their greed for money which is not socialism." He said that people entering politics should earn some money first so that their own needs can be fulfilled and then serve the people as public representatives.

Asked about his political background, he said he had contested student elections during his college days. His aim is to do social service and promote education among the masses.

Manish Bariyar is proud to call himself a 'Bihari'. He said Bihar truly represents India. The people of the state have achieved a lot internationally, too. However, Bihar has not achieved as much growth as was expected of it. People have to come forward to bring a change here, the Oxford alumnus added.

—IANS