Oppn parties pay tribute to farmers who died during agitation

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Thursday observed a moment's silence as a tribute to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitation, while participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address in Parliament. Other opposition members also joined in paying tribute.

Trinamool's Derek O' Brien during the debate said, "There should be proper inquiry into the death of the farmers during the January 26 incident." He said the buck stops at the Home Minister's Office.

The Trinamool Congress demanded to bring the women reservation Bill in Parliament to give adequate representation to women.

It also alleged that West Bengal was facing the wrath of the Union government in paddy procurement and only 76,000 metric tonne were procured in the state.

The Trinamool leader said the Bengal government started the health scheme two years before Ayushman Bharat, which was launched in 2018.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Derek O' Brien said the Centre failed the migrant workers after it imposed a lockdown after a four-hour notice, but in four hours Trinamool MLAs were brought to Delhi to join the BJP.

Earlier, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh said the Prime Minister was against the federal structure as he imposed a lockdown without consulting the states and without any prior notice.

"This House is the House of states and this is my allegation that the Prime Minister is against the federal structure as he did not consult the Chief Ministers and imposed a lockdown. Countries like Singapore gave an eight-day prior notice."

--IANS