Oppn fires salvos at Bihar govt over Munger firing

Patna: With more information coming out on the Munger firing incident on Friday, opposition parties sharpened their attack on the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Shiv Sena launched an all-out attack on the state government and said that the "real face of the NDA government, especially of the BJP, had come to the fore".

NCP Mumbai Mahanagar General Secretary Sudip Pandey said: "The BJP has nothing to do with Hindutva or, for that matter, any religion. It has just one religion -- getting votes from the poor to remain in power. The BJP is known for its mismatched alliances with parties with opposing ideologies. Its alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party led by Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir is a prime example -- they remained in power in J&K for four years and then withdrew support before the 2019 parliamentary elections."

"The BJP is claiming credit for the new temple in Ayodhya in UP. I want to remind people that it was facilitated by a Supreme Court order. But the BJP is claiming it as its own achievement and a win for Hindutva. What kind of Hindutva do they believe in? Has Hindutva to do with brutalising innocent devotees of goddess Durga?" Pandey said.



"Fresh evidences clearly suggests that Bihar policemen fired at the devotees. The CISF internal report reveals that the firing was first done by local police, due to which things worsened and went out of control. Why did police not used tear gas and baton charge before firing? Why did cops chose to shoot at the head level rather than shooting at lower limbs? Does the NDA government have any answers," the NCP leader said.



Earlier Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that the Munger incident was an "attack on Hindutva".

"If such an incident were to take place in Maharashtra, West Bangal, or Rajasthan, the BJP would demand President's Rule," Raut remarked.

A team of Congress leaders headed by Randeep Singh Surjewala met with the Bihar Governor and urged for proper action in this matter.

"We pointed out to the Governor that an FIR should be register against senior officers in this case. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi are directly responsible for the Munger firing incident. SP Lipi Singh is the daughter of Nitish Kumar's closest friends RCP Singh while District Magistrate Rajesh Meena is closest to Sushil Modi. Both are saving these two officers," Surjewala claimed.

"The CM and his deputy have no credibility to stay in top posts; they should be sacked immediately. I have also demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Anurag Kumar who died in the firing."

The Munger firing took place around midnight on Monday when a procession was moving to immerse Durga idol. A dispute between devotees and police over the slow progress of the procession led to firing in the Deendayal Upadhayay Chowk area, which killed one person and injured several others, including policemen.

—IANS