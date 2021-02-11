Only farmers can bring winds of change in country: Rajnath

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he understands the difficulties of farmers and believes only they can bring winds of change in the country.

"I am a farmer myself and understand their difficulties. Only farmers can bring winds of change in the country. Therefore, the empowerment, self-reliance and prosperity of our farmers is the prosperity of our country," he said addressing 'Jal Abhishekam' program in Bhopal via video conferencing.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the inauguration of the program while Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar attended it via video conferencing.

Singh also said that an atmosphere of confusion was created in the country. "An atmosphere of confusion was created in the country saying that Mandi system, Minimum Support Price system would be finished and the land of the farmers would be mortgaged."

"Last year, three agricultural laws were passed to give farmers the right to get a fair price for their crop and to sell their produce anywhere," he added.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up a pledge in 2017 that by 2022, the income of the farmers will be doubled. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a pledge in front of the countrymen in 2017 itself that by 2022, we will double the income of farmers. This was not an ordinary but an extraordinary resolve," Singh said.

"Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister have also stated in the Parliament that the MSP was there and will always remain, the mandi system will also be maintained. The government is open to talking about these agricultural laws and is ready to amend them if required," he added.

He also stated that Madhya Pradesh has been at the forefront of the agriculture infrastructure with the formation of 'Atmanirbhar Krishi Mission' and with its continuous efforts, the state has given more than two crore farmers over Rs 46,000 crore through various schemes in last eight months. (ANI)