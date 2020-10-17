Top
One terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

 The Hawk |  17 Oct 2020 3:56 AM GMT

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and the security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

The firefight took place after the security forces cordoned off the Larnoo area in Anantnag and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"A joint operation was launched today early morning based on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs. Cordon was laid and contact was established. Firefight ensued.

"One terrorist eliminated. One AK recovered," the army said in a statement.

—IANS

