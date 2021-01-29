On a steady decline, India's Active Caseload further contracts to 1.71 lakh

Nearly 30 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19

New Delhi (The Hawk): India's total Active Caseload continues to manifest sustained downward movement. It has dropped to 1.71 lakh (1,71,686) today.

The present active caseload now consists of just 1.60% of India's Total Positive Cases.

India's caseload per million population is one of the lowest when compared globally. It stands at 7,768. The count is much higher for countries like Germany, Russia, Italy, Brazil, France, UK and USA.





17 States/UTs have cases per million lower than the national average (7,768).



India's cumulative tests have crossed 19.5 cr (19,50,81,079) today. 7,42,306 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.



The national cumulative positivity rate fell to 5.50%.

As on 29thJanuary, 2021, till 8 AM, total of nearly 30 lakh (29,28,053) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.



72.46% of the total vaccinated beneficiaries are from 10 States. Uttar Pradesh accounts for maximum share of vaccinated beneficiaries followed by Karnataka and Rajasthan.



India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1.03 cr (1,03,94,352) today. The Recovery Rate is 96.96%.



18,855 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 20,746 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

Chhattisgarh has reported 6,451 cases, 6,479 discharges and 35 deaths since their last report. The jump in figures, according to the State Health Department, is due to the reconciliation of District level and State level case, discharge & death figures.

85.36% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 7 States/UTs.

Chhattisgarh has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,479 newly recovered cases. 5,594 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 3,181 in Maharashtra.

85.73% of the new cases are from 5 States and UTs.



Chhattisgarh reports the highest daily new cases at 6,451. As mentioned above, the jump in figures is due to the reconciliation of District level and State level case, discharge & death figures.

It is followed by Kerala with 5,771, while Maharashtra reported 2,889 new cases.

163 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.



Eight States/UTs account for 85.89% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (50). Chhattisgarh follows with 35 daily deaths and Kerala with 19.

19 States/UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average (112).



