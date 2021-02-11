Top
Home > Dont Miss > Objective is to restore peace and tranquillity along LAC: Rajnath Singh

Objective is to restore peace and tranquillity along LAC: Rajnath Singh

 Dainik Hawk |  11 Feb 2021 2:50 PM GMT

Objective is to restore peace and tranquillity along LAC: Rajnath Singh
X

New Delhi: "India and China have maintained communication with each other through military and diplomatic channels. Our objective was to effect disengagement and maintain status quo along the LAC so as to restore peace and tranquillity," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on February 11. Praising the Armed forces, Rajnath Singh said that Armed Forces have responded to challenges by unilateral Chinese action and have shown valour and courage on both South and North bank of Pangong Tso.

—ANI

Updated : 11 Feb 2021 2:50 PM GMT
Tags:    LAC   Rajnath Singh   India   Rajya Sabha   

Dainik Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X