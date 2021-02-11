Objective is to restore peace and tranquillity along LAC: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: "India and China have maintained communication with each other through military and diplomatic channels. Our objective was to effect disengagement and maintain status quo along the LAC so as to restore peace and tranquillity," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on February 11. Praising the Armed forces, Rajnath Singh said that Armed Forces have responded to challenges by unilateral Chinese action and have shown valour and courage on both South and North bank of Pangong Tso.

—ANI