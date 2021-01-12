Now, it's Aaditya vs Amit In Thackeray Clan

Mumbai (The Hawk): Even if it is a fibe, fake, put-on, 100% full proof contived strategy to keep their enemies in BJP, etc in tizzy, awry for obvious reasons of letting their kingdom move on uninterruptedly, the simmering daggers drawn rivalry between Raj and Uddhav part of the state's political grapevine matching Bollywood mirch-masala has now jumped over to Aaditya Thackeray s/o Uddhav and Amit s/o Raj. He was with the Sena and his dagger drawn rivalry with Uddhav was out (all deliberately to keep their adversaries confused) in the open when he walked to form the MNS on 15 years back. Officially the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena formed a 'shadow cabinet' in the state and gave the 'tourism portfolio' to chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit, in the process pitting him against state Tourism Minister and cousin Aaditya Thackeray. Amit's name was announced for shadow tourism minister, and 'law and judiciary minister.' MNS' hawk-like vigilance as of now has helped Uddhav as not even a single scandal or like has come out against him from the opposition including the BJP which is 24x7 ready to take him head-on but has abysmally failed so far. In keeping tab on Uncle Uddhav, Amit has excelled in his role as shadow CM and is virtually enervating, self-abnegating with his team of shadow ministers keeping a constant tab on the official ministers' modus operandi, what more specifically they need to do to be on the right side of the state's masses without any hitch of any kind coupled with Uddhav-government be 24x7x365 mass-popular. Amit is cebt per cent successful in his venture fully guarded by Dad Raj who is involved in corporation elections of Mumbai, due very soon.



On the other hand, while Uddhav is fully engaged in ardently discharging his CM-duties with full alacrity, his son Aaditya has sort of segregated himself from Bollywood and is deeply concentrating in the State Government as an MLA. He essentially keeps good spirits among the non-Shiv Sena MLAs and the Uddhav Thackeray Government so that no communication gap, rumours of any kind emanate among them and Uddhav has to face the brunt with no fault of his but its otherwise all hue to sheer communication gap. Aaditya closes that void 24x7x365 competently, perfectly. As an MLA, he also ensures that all sections of the state government's functioning is smooth and hasslefree. Also, without any blotch of any kind. As of now, he surely is excelling in his role extremely perfectly keeping a blow-by-blow tab on the state government headed by his Dad, The Great. His mother Jayashree, wife of Uddhav, also help him in disseminating many an info and later help both Uddhav, Aaditya arrive at a solution suiting all affected in that problem. So far, they are all successful in their venture. All 3 Sena, NCP, Congress are happy with their coalition government which according to them truly is for the people, by the people, of the people. Naturally then BJP+ are not finfing any loophole in the Government to make a statewide issue out of it.

"Election is part of politics. We have decided to work harder for the development of the people. To be a more responsible Opposition leader, the shadow cabinet is finding out loopholes in government decisions and policies. If the government is doing good work, then it is our duty to praise the government as well," MNS chief Raj Thackeray told his party workers in Navi Mumbai.

"MNS fought the recent state elections and won that one seat. Ups and downs are part of politics. It will not dampen our morale and spirit of party workers. We accepted the defeat and would contest the next elections with more planning and determination. I am very happy and fortunate that my workers never left me alone even during crisis period. They stood with the party and its decisions.

"They really worked hard to expand the party base in last 14 years".

Raj's shadow cabinet, a legacy of British Parliamentary politics, comprises a team of senior spokespeople chosen by the leader of the Opposition to mirror the Cabinet.

Each member of the shadow cabinet is appointed to lead on a specific policy area and to challenge their counterpart in the Cabinet. In this way, the official opposition seeks to present itself as an alternative government-in-waiting.Shadow cabinet list :Bala Nandgaonkar: Home, Law And Judiciary, Anil Shidore: Marathi language, cultural department, Nitin Sardesai: Finance and Housing,Shirish Sawant: Energy, Jayprakash Baviskar: Rural Development…Amit Thackeray is minister in chrge of all departments thereby enjoying monopoly, a cause of envy for Aaditya. He is feeling dwarfwed. But both's fathers have told them to be quiet, low-lying, no controversy of any kind as the state government must go on uninterruptedly.





Even if it is a fibe, fake, put-on, 100% full proof contived strategy to keep their enemies in BJP, etc in tizzy, awry for obvious reasons of letting their kingdom move on uninterruptedly, the simmering daggers drawn rivalry between Raj and Uddhav part of the state's political grapevine matching Bollywood mirch-masala has now jumped over to Aaditya Thackeray s/o Uddhav and Amit s/o Raj. He was with the Sena and his dagger drawn rivalry with Uddhav was out (all deliberately to keep their adversaries confused) in the open when he walked to form the MNS on 15 years back. Officially the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena formed a 'shadow cabinet' in the state and gave the 'tourism portfolio' to chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit, in the process pitting him against state Tourism Minister and cousin Aaditya Thackeray. Amit's name was announced for shadow tourism minister, and 'law and judiciary minister.' MNS' hawk-like vigilance as of now has helped Uddhav as not even a single scandal or like has come out against him from the opposition including the BJP which is 24x7 ready to take him head-on but has abysmally failed so far. In keeping tab on Uncle Uddhav, Amit has excelled in his role as shadow CM and is virtually enervating, self-abnegating with his team of shadow ministers keeping a constant tab on the official ministers' modus operandi, what more specifically they need to do to be on the right side of the state's masses without any hitch of any kind coupled with Uddhav-government be 24x7x365 mass-popular. Amit is cebt per cent successful in his venture fully guarded by Dad Raj who is involved in corporation elections of Mumbai, due very soon.

On the other hand, while Uddhav is fully engaged in ardently discharging his CM-duties with full alacrity, his son Aaditya has sort of segregated himself from Bollywood and is deeply concentrating in the State Government as an MLA. He essentially keeps good spirits among the non-Shiv Sena MLAs and the Uddhav Thackeray Government so that no communication gap, rumours of any kind emanate among them and Uddhav has to face the brunt with no fault of his but its otherwise all hue to sheer communication gap. Aaditya closes that void 24x7x365 competently, perfectly. As an MLA, he also ensures that all sections of the state government's functioning is smooth and hasslefree. Also, without any blotch of any kind. As of now, he surely is excelling in his role extremely perfectly keeping a blow-by-blow tab on the state government headed by his Dad, The Great. His mother Jayashree, wife of Uddhav, also help him in disseminating many an info and later help both Uddhav, Aaditya arrive at a solution suiting all affected in that problem. So far, they are all successful in their venture. All 3 Sena, NCP, Congress are happy with their coalition government which according to them truly is for the people, by the people, of the people. Naturally then BJP+ are not finfing any loophole in the Government to make a statewide issue out of it.

"Election is part of politics. We have decided to work harder for the development of the people. To be a more responsible Opposition leader, the shadow cabinet is finding out loopholes in government decisions and policies. If the government is doing good work, then it is our duty to praise the government as well," MNS chief Raj Thackeray told his party workers in Navi Mumbai.

"MNS fought the recent state elections and won that one seat. Ups and downs are part of politics. It will not dampen our morale and spirit of party workers. We accepted the defeat and would contest the next elections with more planning and determination. I am very happy and fortunate that my workers never left me alone even during crisis period. They stood with the party and its decisions.

"They really worked hard to expand the party base in last 14 years".

Raj's shadow cabinet, a legacy of British Parliamentary politics, comprises a team of senior spokespeople chosen by the leader of the Opposition to mirror the Cabinet.

Each member of the shadow cabinet is appointed to lead on a specific policy area and to challenge their counterpart in the Cabinet. In this way, the official opposition seeks to present itself as an alternative government-in-waiting.Shadow cabinet list :Bala Nandgaonkar: Home, Law And Judiciary, Anil Shidore: Marathi language, cultural department, Nitin Sardesai: Finance and Housing,Shirish Sawant: Energy, Jayprakash Baviskar: Rural Development…Amit Thackeray is minister in chrge of all departments thereby enjoying monopoly, a cause of envy for Aaditya. He is feeling dwarfwed. But both's fathers have told them to be quiet, low-lying, no controversy of any kind as the state government must go on uninterruptedly.