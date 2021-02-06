'No one can replace me as long as I have Modi, Shah's backing'

Bengaluru: Hitting out at his detractors, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday claimed that he would continue as chief minister as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are backing him,

In his reply to motion of thanks for the Governor's address here, Yediyurappa said few leaders are day-dreaming and almost everyday, they are saying that he will be replaced with someone in Karnataka.

"I want to use this opportunity to scotch such rumours by asserting that as long people are with me, and PM Modi and Home Minister Shah are backing me, nobody in the state will be able to ever replace me," he said.

He added that he will come out of all legal battles as long as Shah is backing him.

"I am ready to face 100s of legal cases. I am not worried at all as none other than Modi and Shah have reposed faith in me. That will not be shaken by anyone," he said.

The CM added that Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah is aware of the things, how cases are being filed falsely against politicians.

"With prejudice, people are filing cases against politicians, so no party leader will believe just because someone files cases against me or anyone. I want to remind Congress leaders who often seek resignation from me on the grounds of cases being filed against me should know that several of their national leaders are on bail and facing cases, hence, it is futile to ask resignation from me," he said.

--IANS