Nirmala Subramanian Makes Subramanian Swamy Pusillanimous

New Delhi (The Hawk): How casually, smartly, stoically Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has made her self-appointed bete noire, loud mouth, anachronous, incongruous party colleague + MP Subramanian Swamy (both Tamil Iyenger Brahmin, by the way) sheer pusillanimous by presenting a high-yielding, pragmatic, needed-for-India-now Union Budget 2021 that is for all, by, all, of all in India today sans Swamy who has been left speechless, spellbound even though he much before the budget vociferously was lambasting Nirmala as a do-do knowing nothing of finance, leave along making a central budget worth the name. Now he is speechless, stunned, numbed into utmost silence not opring his mouth at all in the true spirit of kooch-bhee-bolenge-to-fasengey…He has realised when the Prime Minister present in the Lok Sabha vociferously repeatedly clapped on Sitaraman's ponouncements in her Union Budget speech, Swamy who?

What's more? Nirmala Sitaraman expertly tackled one of the most important duties of the Union Budget handling and foreseeing inflation and deflation. Surplus policies and deficit policies are amply focused upon during inflation and deflation, respectively, to keep the economy stable. …Another blow for Swamy.

The theme of this year's budget largely circles around Covid-19, economic recovery and growth. As part of the central theme, the government predictably correctly expected to focus on demand and job creation through targeted schemes and incentives. Depending on the feasibility of these estimates, Budgets are of three types -- balanced budget, surplus budget and deficit budget. Normally, the budget-making process starts in the third quarter of the financial year. A critical component is a high level project budget that quantifies the cost to complete the project and deliver the expected value. ... The budget is for each component of the solution and hence pragmatic. In addition, budget for overhead costs.The budget has four stages viz., (1) estimates of expenditures and revenues, (2) first estimate of deficit, (3) narrowing of deficit and (4) presentation and approval of budget : All Smoothly taken care of.

Where does that leave Swamy… Subrahmanyam, Subrahmanyan, Subramania, Subramanian, Subramaniya, Subramanyam, or Subramanyan ? It doesn't make sense in any other way, observe high-n-mighty in the Raisina Hill. They are praises aplenty for Nirmala, also known there as plain 'FM'. There are guffaws aplenty on hos she turned Swamy pusillanimous! Grammatically. Pusillanimous is weak and cowardly (= not brave); frightened of taking risks. Its synonyms: chicken child's word, cowardly, craven formal, fainthearted, lily-livered literary, timid, timorous literary, weak-kneed informal disapproving, yellow (not brave) informal, is an adjective — a describing words — not a noun. In the same way you can't say "Don't be a quiet" or "Don't be a small" or "Don't be a green" or "Don't be a spicy", you can't say "Don't be a pusillanimous." You can't tell people not to be a/an adjective. Lacking in courage and manly strength and resolution; contemptibly fearful. 1, He's too pusillanimous to stand up to his opponents. 2, The authorities have been too pusillanimous in merely condemning the violence. the action of emanating. The origination of the world by a series of hierarchically descending radiations from the Godhead through intermediate stages to matter.something that emanates or is produced by emanation : effluence. What does Poltroonery me an? pusillanimity : cowardice.

Subramaniam, Subrahmanyam, Subramanyam or Subramanian is a South Indian male given name. Due to the South Indian tradition of using patronymic surnames it may also be a surname for males and females. The etymology of the name is from Sanskrit; however, a common translation is "dear to Brahamam", or "of good deeds." An alternative proposed translation is derived from merging two common Sanskrit words supri-ya, meaning "good" or "dear," and man-ya, meaning jewel; the name translates loosely as "worthy jewel". Subramaniam is one of the many names of the Hindu god Karthikeya, also known as Kumara or Murugan.

Perhaps for the first time in his illustrious career of his indulging in battle of egos, he has lost! Nirmala Sitaraman has proved to be above him, smartwise.Nirmala Subramanian Makes Subramanian Swamy Pusillanimous

