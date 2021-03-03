National Book Trust editor booked for molestation

New Delhi: A sexual harassment case has been lodged against activist Rubin D'Cruz, editor (Malayalam) with the National Book Trust and former director of Kerala State Institute of Children's Literature. The case was filed by a Kerala woman who is presently residing in Delhi.

"We have registered a case of sexual harassment against Rubin D'Cruz after the woman approached the police. A case in his regard was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station in February. Legal action as per the law is being taken," said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP, South West Delhi.

The police said that both the accused and the victim, who is married, are known to each other. The statement of the woman has been recorded and legal action is being taken.

—IANS