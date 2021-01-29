Narendra Modi's Ubiquitous NavaRatna

New Delhi (The Hawk): Stop Press! Stop Media As Well! Prime Minister NarendraBhai DamodarDas Modi's inveterate --- not congenital tough --- NavaRatna Amit Modi, RajNath Singh, Prakash Javdekar, Nirmala Sitaraman, Nitin JayRam Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar (on field trouble shooter), Piyush Goel (Intellectual + Rokra Trouble Shooter), Pralhad Joshi, Prahlad Patel + on reserve as C/o are Satosh Gangwar, Smriti Zubin Mehta, Hardeep Puri, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Kiren Rijiju, Jitendra Singh + some more. There are some MoS also who have a direct access to the PMO and Prime Minister.

Pradhan Mantri is following suit of Samrat Akbar's NavaRatna comprising the astute, ambidexterous, consummate, virtuoso nine courtiers, also known as 'navratnas', are Abul Fazl, Abdul Rahim Khan-I-Khana, Birbal, Mulla Do-Piyaza Faizi, Raja Man Singh, Raja Todar Mal, Fakir Aziao-Din and Tansen. Modi's Ist set of NavaRatna mentioned above, if analysed astutely, will be seen matching the Akbar's Nava Ratnas perfectly. The next layer of "C/o" of Modi mentioned above match the next layer of Akbar's closest courtesans who specialised (world famous) Chanakya, Gonu Jha, Gopal Bhnaar, Tenali Ram etc.

Modi constantly consults them along with his another set of Nava Ratnas in the PMO handpicked by him personally. With all of them, he devises strategies in his War Room day in and day out and later applies them inpractice. So far, all his moves are 100% successful, whether '+' or '-' (they are meant to be like that strategywise). (If shrewdly observed and calculated, the Modi-gameplan will be assessed followed by the inference that even the '-' is actually '+' for him in the long run. That's why the names of Chanakya etc are being associated with him astutely.

Amusingly, Modi's Nav Ratnas are ubiquitous, omniscient and yet are inconspicuous by their absence anywhere, everywhere. Talk to them and they will gullibly pose "Know Not, Ask Modi"…Indeed 3 Cheers, Hip Hip Hurray to Modi and his NavaRatnas. Hail Them…