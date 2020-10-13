Muslim leader's 'rasam pagdi' irks UP clerics

Saharanpur: The "Rasam Pagdi" ceremony organised by the family of former MP Rasheed Masood, who passed away in Roorkee on October 5 due to Covid-19, has irked the Muslim hardliners.

The ceremony was held in the Bilaspur village of Saharanpur amid chanting of Vedic mantras on Sunday.

According to source, a number of clerics not only left the venue when the rituals began but even expressed their displeasure over the issue.

"The 'Pagdi' ceremony was done according to the Hindu rituals. Some sadhus were also seen sitting there chanting Vedic mantras. Tying Pagri and choosing an elder in the family is a good tradition but it should have been done according to the Islamic tradition," Maulana Asad Qasmi said on Tuesday.

The video of the event, which was posted on social media platforms, also invited sharp reactions.

The "Rasam Pagdi" ceremony is held days after the death of the eldest member of the family to fill the void left by him. The next surviving elder in the line wears the 'Pagdi' -- a symbol of honour in the region.

A ceremony, held amid the chants of Vedic mantras and Hindu rituals, marked the anointment of former Union Minister Rasheed Masood's son, Shazan Masood, as head of the family.

Shazan Masood was tied 'Pagdi' by the elders at the gathering of relatives and supporters. Several Hindu rituals were also performed.

The family is not affected by the reaction of the clerics.

"It has been like that for ages. Similar ceremonies were organized for my grandfather and uncle by their Hindu friends. And now it was held for my father. His entire life was devoted to the Hindu-Muslim unity and we respect the sentiments of the people who wanted to pay tribute to him through the ceremony. Nobody should have an objection to it because Islam respects all faiths," said Shazan, who was tied the 'Pagdi'.

Imran Masood, the nephew of the deceased leader, also trashed the objection. "This is not a new thing. This is their way of paying respect to the departed soul. What is wrong in this? Who are they to come between me and God?" he asked.

—IANS